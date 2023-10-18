Winners of two straight, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to add another victory to the win column in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. However, the Raiders might be without Jimmy Garoppolo as they look to keep their streak alive.

Garoppolo isn't practicing on Wednesday due to his back injury, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The quarterback was forced to leave Las Vegas' win over the New England Patriots in Week 6.

The Raiders are waiting on Garoppolo's test to see the extent of his injury. However, the fact he isn't practicing on Wednesday isn't a good sign for his Week 7 chances of suiting up. While he could play without practice all week, it seems unlikely Garoppolo will be on the field if he can't make it through a practice.

If Garoppolo can't play, the Raiders will turn to either journeyman Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell. Las Vegas turned to Hoyer when Garoppolo went down against the Patriots. However, O'Connell earned a starter earlier in the year when Garoppolo was sidelined with a concussion.

Whoever the choice is, neither is Jimmy Garoppolo. The Raiders' Derek Carr replacement hasn't been playing lights out this season. He has thrown for 1,079 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. However, Vegas signed him to a $72.5 million contract this offseason. At the end of the day, the Raiders want to see their big ticket free agent on the field.

Heading into Week 7, that doesn't seem likely. Garoppolo is running out of time if he wants to play against the Bears. If he can't, Las Vegas has a decision to make.