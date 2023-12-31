The comedian isn't kind to the trans community in new special.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has a new Netflix special on Netflix called The Dreamer.

In it, he addresses numerous things. However, one topic he can't seem to let go of is the trans community. The first 12 minutes are essentially devoted to transgender people, Variety reports.

Dave Chappelle The Dreamer on Netflix

The show starts with a story about seeing Jim Carrey on the set of Man on the Moon, the 1999 film about actor Andy Kaufman. Famously, Carrey remained in character throughout the shoot. With that said, apparently, Chappelle was “very disappointed” that he had to be around Jim in that state.

He went on to say, “That's how trans people make me feel.”

“If you guys came here to this show tonight thinking that I'm going to make fun of those people again, you've come to the wrong show,” he continued. “I'm not fucking with those people anymore. It wasn't worth the trouble. I ain't saying shit about them.”

Chappelle then jokes, “Maybe three or four times tonight, but that's it. I'm tired of talking about them. And you want to know why I'm tired of talking about them? Because these people acted like I needed them to be funny. Well, that's ridiculous. I don't need you. I got a whole new angle coming. You guys will never see this shit coming. I ain't doing trans jokes no more.”

He then mentioned he'd tackle handicapped people instead because “they're not as organized as the gays. And I love punching down.”

He added, “To be honest with you, I've been trying to repair my relationship with the transgender community 'cause I don't want them to think that I don't like them. You know how I've been repairing it? I wrote a play. I did. Cause I know that gays love plays. It's a very sad play, but it's moving. It's about a Black transgender woman whose pronoun is, sadly, n**a. It's a tear-jerker. At the end of the play, she dies of loneliness cause white liberals don't know how to speak to her. It's sad.”

Dave Chappelle's The Dreamer is now streaming on Netflix.