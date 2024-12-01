As T.I. celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his third album Urban Legend, David Banner reflected on how HBCU band life helped him in creating the beat for the song “Countdown” on the album. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published a feature article interviewing those who collaborated closely with the Atlanta-born rapper. In the article, Banner discussed the inspiration behind the song's instrumentation, which was initially for T.I.'s album Trap Muzik.

“It was almost like having big bands from Southern, Jackson State, and FAMU in your trunk, mixed with a little 808 to make it hump a little bit more. It’s amazing to be able to bring different aspects of the South into the music,” Banner said in the article.

The song indeed has a flair unique to the HBCU experience. The horns and heavy base make the song reminiscent of the signature HBCU marching band sound that has captured the hearts of many and made marching bands a staple in American life. HBCU bands have seen immense crossover appeal in mainstream culture, such as Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South performing alongside Usher in the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. The Super Bowl wasn't the only spotlight that the band received as Tyler, The Creator also showed love to the Sonic Boom of the South for their rendition of his hit song “Sticky”.

David Banner knows HBCU life well, as he is an alumnus of Southern University. He was active on campus, even serving in the covenant role of Student Government Association President before graduating from the institution with a degree in business. T.I. has also shown a penchant for HBCU life, visiting various HBCUs in his career as both a performer and lecturer. He taught a class on the business of Trap Music at Clark Atlanta University alongside Dr. Melva K. Williams.