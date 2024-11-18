The five time Grammy-nominated and two-time Grammy winner artist Tyler the Creator expressed his excitement after his song “Sticky” was performed by Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South during the fifth quarter of the football game against Alabama State this past weekend.

The performance, which featured Tyler’s track alongside GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne, was shared on social media by ESPN’s Kalan Hooks. Tyler responded with enthusiasm, posting, “THIS IS WHY I MADE STICKY!!!!!! THIS IS WHY I ARRANGED IT THAT WAY, THIS BEAUTIFUL MY HEART IS FILLED.”

“Sticky,” a standout track from Tyler’s chart-topping album *Chromakopia*, continues to be a fan favorite. The performance at Jackson State highlights the unique role of HBCU bands in bringing a fresh, authentic energy to modern music. Tyler’s praise for the arrangement underscores the deep connection between his music and the powerful, creative expression of these marching bands.

Hip Hop has been getting a lot of love from HBCU bands recently. A similar moment of admiration when several HBCU bands did a rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-nominated song “Not Like Us”. The performance marked a milestone as the first time an HBCU band featured the song at the start of the football season.

Tyler, The Creator’s album “Chromakopia” made waves not only for its musical content but also for its unconventional release strategy. Instead of following the traditional Friday drop, Tyler released the album on a different day, challenging the industry norm. In a 2023 interview with Nardwuar, he explained the reasoning: “People tend to listen passively on weekends, like at parties or the gym, so I wanted to drop it on a day when listeners are more focused.”

Both Tyler and the HBCU bands showcase how music continues to evolve within communities, blending genres and celebrating the HBCU cultural impact of live performances.