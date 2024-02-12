Jackson State will remain in the limelight after getting invited to perform in the 136th Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Among all the unexpected performers at Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance, including H.E.R., Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, one stood above the rest. The eight-time Grammy-award winning artist went from dancing alone on the stage to suddenly being surrounded by Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South. As Usher began singing “U Got It Bad,” a mysterious set of horns shrouded by darkness in the background accentuated the lyrics. Later in the performance, as the camera panned out, Jackson State's entire band covered the field. They even lined up to form the name “Usher” in front of the stage.

So, how did the Sonic Boom of the South make their way to Las Vegas? It all boils down to a simple conversation between the executive producer of the halftime show Jesse Collins and his friend Cortez Bryant, a Jackson State alum and former Sonic Boom member.

“He hit me and asked if I knew of any HBCU bands,” Bryant told Rachel James-Terry, a writer for the university's website. “Of course, Jackson State's Sonic Boom is the best band in the land. Without a doubt, they were going to receive my recommendation.”

The students in the band couldn't believe they would be performing alongside Usher in the Super Bowl.

“It feels surreal,” said band director Roderick Little. “It's not every day you are invited to participate in such a monumental moment. The reality of the situation did not hit us until we began rehearsals in Vegas… [The students] deserve this adventure and have worked hard to be here. I am also proud that I could fulfill two of my strategic goals for our band program: provide life-changing experiences for our students and place our program on one of the most visible national stages in this country. It does not get any bigger than the Super Bowl.”

Jackson State's president Marcus L. Thompson also congratulated his students on the opportunity.

“I am extremely proud of our student's performance tonight with Usher, and the precision and the musicality they brough to one of American's biggest celebrations of sport was unparalleled,” Thompson said. “When you realize that these studnet artists hail from various parts of the country and are studying a variety of majors, including biology, political science, and communications, you can appreciate the level of hard work and perseverance that went into this show. Special thanks to Roc Nation and the NFL for making this historic moment possible.”