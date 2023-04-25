You should never get high on your own supply, but reactions to the CinemaCon screening of The Flash later will prove whether or not that rings true for David Zaslav — CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery — as he has set the bar high with an extremely bold take on The Flash.

Speaking at CinemaCon, Zaslav said he has seen The Flash three times and has the following praise for it: “It’s a very emotional movie… to me, it’s the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen.”

Zaslav has seen The Flash 3 times. "It's a very emotional movie. … to me, it's the best superhero movie I've ever seen." — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 25, 2023

Now, hometown bias does apply — Would you ever expect to hear Zaslav call Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the best superhero movie that he has ever seen? — but that’s high praise for a film that’s had a number of release date delays and controversies surrounding its star. Be that as it may, that sets the bar incredibly high as fans attending CinemaCon have a chance to see the film during its world premiere.

Like how Peter Parker attempts to meddle with the multiverse in an effort to help his friends get into college in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) attempts to go back in time to prevent the death of his mother. But no good deed goes unpunished, and he gets trapped in an alternate universe and must enlist the help of an older Batman (Michael Keaton) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to save the world from a revived General Zod (Michael Shannon) and to return home.

We’ll have to wait until the first reactions to The Flash come out after its premiere screening tonight to see whether Zaslav’s words ring true or if he’s just serving as extra positive press for the film. Either way, it’ll be exciting to see what people think of the long-delayed film.

The Flash will have its world premiere on April 25 at CinemaCon and will be released in theaters on June 16.