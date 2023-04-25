New world, new me. A new clip from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been released and gives the origin of Rocket’s name.

Collider exclusively revealed the clip which shows three new characters — Lylia the Otter (Linda Cardellini), Teefs the Walrus (Asim Chaudhry), Floor the Rabbit (Mikaela Hoover) —along with Rocket (Bradley Cooper) as they all lay while imprisoned behind bars.

“When sire moves us to the new world, we’re gonna need names,” points out Lylia. “I mean, 89Q12 is not really a name, so, I would like my name to be Lylia,” she continued.

After getting compliments from her fellow caged-up animals, they each choose their new names. When it comes to Rocket’s turn, he begins fantasizing about what the future could look like with a team. “Someday, I’m gonna make great machines that fly, and me and my friends are gonna go flying together into the forever and beautiful sky. Lylia, Teefs, and Floor, and me… Rocket,” he said.

Little did he know his future team would be made up of human/alien/tree misfits, but this cute moment between the friends peels back the curtain a bit and shows a softer side of Rocket.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. James Gunn’s previous two installments have grossed over $1 billion worldwide and the third looks to dominate the box office as Super Mario Bros. slowly cools down and no major tentpole blockbusters until May 19 when Fast X comes out. The film once again stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. The film also stars Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.