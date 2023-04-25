The first few details for sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film, Kraven the Hunter, have surfaced out of Sony’s panel at CinemaCon last night including a groundbreaking rating, a villain reveal, and when fans can expect a trailer.

First up, Sony revealed that Kraven the Hunter will be rated R — a first for any of Sony’s Spider-Man (or adjacent) films. Given the fact that Kraven does, in fact, hunt people, this seems like a great move to hopefully get a grittier film than some of their other films. The first two Venom movies likely would have benefitted from this treatment as well, so perhaps this is laying the groundwork for future installments in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. Of course, this isn’t the first R-rated Marvel film — Logan and the Deadpool movies (including the upcoming third film) all had R ratings. However, in terms of Spider-Man properties, this is a first.

A new villain was also revealed for the film: Rhino. It appears that Alessandro Nivola will play the character — thanks to Jeff Sneider’s ear. We can only hope that this portrayal of the iconic Spider-Man villain is better than whatever they did to Paul Giamatti in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Alessandro Nivola is playing Rhino in KRAVEN THE HUNTER. Not sure if that's some kind of a reveal, but I recognized his voice in the footage we saw, and obviously, he's part of the cast… pic.twitter.com/8VCaewJLM6 — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 25, 2023

Lastly, it looks like those going to the movies this summer can expect a trailer for Kraven the Hunter. Perhaps it’ll be attached to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Some footage was shown to those lucky enough to be in attendance, and thanks to DiscussingFilm’s breakdown, it appears that Kraven will be facing off with his father (Russell Crowe) and the action will be as over-the-top as the Deadpool films. It’s also said that Kraven does don the iconic vest that’s recognizable from the comics in the footage.

Kraven the Hunter will be released on October 6.