South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is in talks to schedule an HBCU opponent for a final out-of-conference game for her defending Lady Gamecocks. Staley hinted at this potential matchup on her social media account, sparking excitement among fans and fellow coaches.

“When going to the peeps here on this app allows you to converse with great people and get options to complete schedules WINNING….we gotta game yall. Paperwork is not complete but we are good for it! I love my HBCUs. Thank you all for reaching out! Love up,” Staley tweeted, showcasing her dedication to playing HBCU teams.

Staley is renowned for giving HBCU programs the opportunity to compete against her teams. Since 2010-2011, excluding the COVID-altered 2020-2021 season, the Lady Gamecocks have consistently faced at least one HBCU team. They defeated Mississippi Valley State 101-19 during Thanksgiving Week and followed that with a 104-38 victory over Morgan State in December.

Staley values these matchups, offering smaller programs a chance to measure themselves against top-tier talent. Reflecting on her experiences at Temple University, Staley noted the significance of facing powerhouse programs.

“When I was at Temple, we couldn’t get a top team to play us besides Rutgers and Tennessee. Those were the only two coaches who really gave us an opportunity. It hurt them more than it hurt us. We were an up-and-coming program. We could challenge you. We could challenge the top teams in the country. It didn’t make sense for them, so a lot of them said ‘No.’ But I’ll always remember what coach Vivian Stringer and coach Pat Summitt did for us and giving us an opportunity to measure ourselves against some of the best, most legendary coaches,” Staley said.

She further explained, “It allowed me to grow as a coach. It allowed our program to grow at Temple University. It’s scary, too. I always try to schedule people who are elevating or trying to elevate their program and move their program in the right direction.”

Staley's influence extends beyond scheduling games. Her basketball legacy continues to benefit HBCUs as two of her former players, Candace Dupree and Olivia Gaines, are set to take on coaching roles at HBCUs in the 2024-2025 season. Dupree will lead Tennessee State University, while Gaines takes the helm at SIAC competitor Allen University.

Staley continues to forge paths in collegiate basketball, fostering growth and opportunity for HBCU programs while strengthening her team's schedule with meaningful matchups.