First place in the Atlantic 10 Conference is up for grabs as the 16th-ranked Dayton Flyers battle it out with the Richmond Spiders. Join us for our College Basketball odds series where our Dayton-Richmond prediction and pick will be revealed.

With only a pair of losses under their belts, Dayton has not been defeated since Nov. 19th and are in the midst of a lengthy 13-game winning streak. Fresh off a twelve-point victory on the road against La Salle, will the winning train continue humming along for these Flyers?

Meanwhile, Richmond isn't in too bad of shape themselves. Surprisingly enough, the Spiders have matched the Flyers in conference play with six wins apiece and are determined to send Dayton home packing by the end of Saturday night. Although Richmond's overall record isn't as flashy as Dayton's at 14-5, they have something to prove. With an active nine-game winning streak themselves, can the Spiders be the team that takes down Goliath?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Dayton-Richmond Odds

Dayton: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -154

Richmond: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dayton vs. Richmond

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

If there is one name bettors need to know about heading into this game, look no further than leading scorer DaRon Holmes II. Averaging a team-high 19.6 points per game, there isn't much that Holmes II already doesn't have under in his tool belt. Having scored at least 21 points in four of his previous games, the junior forward from Goodyear, Arizona can inflict damage inside the paint with his impressive post moves, take defenders off the dribble, and even pull up from deep with the long ball. Remarkably, Holmes II is shooting a lofty 43.5% from three. It is becoming clear that Holmes II is one of the top playmakers in America and will be a huge reason why Dayton finds success on Saturday night.

Above all else, Dayton is known for swarming their foes on the defensive side of things. After giving up a minuscule 54 points in their last contest, the Flyers pushed their season average to a rock-solid 63.8 points per game. Ladies and gentlemen, this defense is no joke and could very well be the sole reason why Dayton extends their winning streak in the battle of Atlantic 10 Titans.

Why Richmond Will Cover The Spread/Win

Not only has Richmond forgotten what it's like to lose themselves, but they are also extremely difficult to beat on their own home floor. In fact, the Spiders have posted a flawless 10-0 record at Robins Center this year. Credit this raucous fan base for getting behind this team, as they have made life an uphill climb for the visiting team who tries to challenge Richmond at their house.

Of course, Richmond is going up against a team that isn't your average scrub, as this masterful showdown could very well end up being a future preview of the Atlantic 10 Championship Game in mid-March. At the end of the day, the Spiders will need to string together one of their better performances of the year and it all starts by staying on fuego with their shooting touch. In the victory over George Washington last time out, Richmond refused to miss shots as they made more than half their shots from three-point range. At any level of basketball, this is a clear recipe for success.

Although Richmond will most likely have less room to breathe with their jumpers considering Dayton is known for playing suffocating defense, capitalizing on open looks will be absolutely vital for this offense. As a whole, the Spiders average just about 73 points per game. This number only increases when playing at home where Richmond averages close to 80 PPG.

Alas, be on the lookout for the heads-up play of guard Jordan King who is leading the Spiders in scoring through the first 19 games of the season. Averaging just a shade under 20 PPG at 19.1, King is simply a baller with the basketball in his hands. Fresh off of a 32-point performance on Wednesday, don't be alarmed if the senior guard uses experience and skill set to lead Richmond past Dayton.

Final Dayton-Richmond Prediction & Pick

It doesn't get much better than this, college basketball fans! With a spot at the conference throne on the line, it will be Richmond's red-hot shooting that prevails over Dayton and their stubborn defense. Undoubtedly, this game is going to come down to the wire, but side with the Spiders to gain an upper hand in crunch time on their home floor.

Final Dayton-Richmond Prediction & Pick: Richmond +3.5 (-120)