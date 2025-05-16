ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The WNBA season starts tonight. Both Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson are hoping to lead their teams to a successful season and are the two betting favorites to win the MVP award ahead of the season.

Believe it or not, the sophomore star is a slight favorite over Wilson, who is a three-time MVP and the reigning winner of the award in 2024. Clark is +200 to win MVP for the very first time. Wilson is +230 to win her fourth MVP, and Napheesa Collier is right behind them at +300.

That trio of stars will be hard to beat. However, reigning champions New York Liberty contains two stars who are capable of winning the award this year. Breanna Stewart is a two-time winner in 2018 and 2023 and is +1400. Sabrina Ionescu is +2000 and has proven to be a legit scoring threat every time she steps on the court.

Caitlin Clark being the favorite isn't hard to believe, but being ahead of a three-time winner and reigning MVP is a shocker. Clark is ready to lead her team to a great season. They are turning into a championship contender, and some already believe that they are. The Fever have a deep team with a lot of depth for Clark to play alongside. Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Donner, Kelsey Mitchell, and Sophie Cunningham are all elite players.

A lot of the eyes are going to be on Clark this season. She had a phenomenal rookie year and is expected to make another leap. She led the league in assists her rookie season at 8.4 per game, which was 0.5 more than anyone else. Clark was also 7th in scoring at 19.2 points per game. This season, her projections on RotoWire, she is expected to average north of 20 points per game. Her assists per game may go down slightly because of her increased scoring, however, it is still projected at 8.1 per game. Her FG% is expected to make a slight jump from 41% to 43%.

If Clark leads her team in scoring and assists per game, while leading the Fever to a playoff run, she will have a great shot at taking the MVP from Wilson.