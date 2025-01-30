ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dayton Flyers (14-7, 4-4 A10) hit the road to take on the Saint Louis Billikens (13-8, 6-2 A10) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Dayton-Saint Louis prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Dayton-Saint Louis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Dayton-Saint Louis Odds

Dayton: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -113

Saint Louis: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-104)

How to Watch Dayton vs. Saint Louis

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2, ESPN+

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dayton started the season off playing some very good basketball. However, their good play has stalled a bit, and they are not as good as they hoped. However, they are still a good team. Dayton just had their three-game win streak snapped with a big loss against St. Bonaventure. During that three-game win streak, the Flyers were doing a great job on the offensive side of the court. They were averaging 80.7 points per game, which is higher than their season average. Dayton has to get back to that type of scoring in this game. If they can have a good offensive game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Dayton has done a decent job on defense this season. They allow 69.4 points per game, which is pretty good. Dayton also does a great job staying out of foul trouble. The Flyers will also make sure teams do not get too many second chances when they miss shots. Dayton has to be strong defensively in this game. Saint Louis can be a tough team to shut down, but they have struggled to score lately. In their last five games, the Billikens are averaging just 65.8 points per game. If Dayton can keep Saint Louis around that number, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why Saint Louis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Louis is 6-2 in conference play. They have beaten some of the better teams in the conference, including their last win over VCU. The Billikens have won these games because they are dominating the defensive end of the floor. In conference games, Saint Louis is allowing just 64.1 points per game. That is almost five points better than their season average in points allowed. If the Billikens can continue this solid defense, they will be able to win this game at home.

Saint Louis is very good at home. When playing at the Chaifetz Arena, the Billikens are 11-1. Their lone loss was a tough game against Wofford. They are undefeated in conference games at home, and they have been able to beat some good non-conference opponents at home, as well. It is very hard to win road games in college basketball, and it becomes even harder when that game is a conference game. With that said, Dayton is going to have a very tough time winning this game. If Saint Louis can keep up their solid play at home, the Billikens will be able to win this game.

Final Dayton-Saint Louis Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. However, Saint Louis is playing a little bit better in conference, and they are very good in home games. For that reason, I will be taking the Billikens to win this game straight up.

Final Dayton-Saint Louis Prediction & Pick: Saint Louis ML (-106)