By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is clearly on top of its game, there’s still a lot of promise within DC and its major properties. With James Gunn acting as the tip of the spear for the franchise’s creative direction, it can only be a matter of time before the franchise gives its competitors a run for their money. Among the many ways this success can be achieved is by giving certain characters their own chance to shine to a lesser degree. We take a look below at which DC heroes must have their own series on HBO Max to help this cinematic universe draw more people to its side.

5 DC characters that must have their own series on HBO Max

5. Deadshot

Just a few months ago, Will Smith was at the center of controversy when he slapped Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. Since then, the actor has laid low to help the issue die a natural death. The thing is, his involvement in several projects has been cut and Smith has been less visible than before. But if he wants to make a splash, one of the best ways is to redeem one of the many characters he played – Deadshot.

First introduced in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, Smith was supposed to play the mercenary for multiple films in the DC Extended Universe. But due to the film failing to garner positive reactions from fans and critics alike, any plans for future appearances of Deadshot were shot down. While this may seem like a loss back then, now is a different story. If ever Smith takes on the role again in an HBO Max limited series and is given a compelling story, DC fans can expect the actor to knock the ball out of the park.

4. Doctor Fate

With Black Adam the most recent film under the DC banner, there’s bound to be one or two characters that can potentially have their spin-off series on HBO Max. While some may want Hawkman or Atom Smasher to get the project, the best course of action for the franchise is to develop one with Doctor Fate as the main protagonist.

Although Pierce Brosnan’s character died during the events of Black Adam, it isn’t impossible to bring him back for his own series on HBO Max. Similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC can find a lot of potential by exploring the mystical side of its overall franchise. With certain characters such as Shazam and Enchantress relying on magic to drive their stories, it’s not hard to come up with a captivating story for Doctor Fate. Have him come back from the dead via a retcon, place him in a multi-episode storyline, get some heroes from the Justice Society of America or other DC projects to pop up, and you’ve got a winner on your hands.

3. The Batson Family

For more than a decade, Marvel Studios has used humor to great effect in almost all of its projects. The same can’t be said that much about DC, which has the reputation of being too dark and gloomy. That notion can change overnight if the decision-makers behind this cinematic universe organically come up with more lighthearted entries that don’t feel too forced. When it comes to that approach, using the Batson Family can do wonders on HBO Max for DC.

Those who saw the first Shazam film could attest to the comedic potential of Billy Batson and his family. DC can do away with Batson and give the spotlight to his siblings, all of whom share the power he wields as Shazam. The neat thing here is that it can build up hype for the franchise’s upcoming films and tie up to the story that will be used. Of course, with James Gunn making all the decisions now, this remains a What If at the moment. But if a solution to drive up interest for Shazam is needed, this HBO Max series revolving around his family can work.

2. King Shark

While Gunn’s The Suicide Squad featured a lot of memorable characters, including John Cena’s Peacemaker, there are some low-key members of the team that can produce great results if given an HBO Max series. Among the most surprising options to consider is no other than King Shark himself.

Although the character doesn’t fit the bill of a typical hero, the human-shark hybrid can still draw fans in. Thanks to a unique approach given to his story in The Suicide Squad, DC can expand his part in the cinematic universe by using a more adult-oriented comedic perspective. This will instantly win him over and garner a lot of attention to his story. The potential series won’t take itself seriously and can be utilized as a springboard for other DC characters to be featured in. In the end, this could be a win-win for both DC and HBO.

1. Amanda Waller

Among all the minor characters in the DC universe, Amanda Waller stands out as one of the few with very interesting potential as an HBO Max series. Her spin-off project can become the realistic and gritty take on the cinematic universe and how the government can possibly react to a world full of superpowered beings. With Waller front and center, fans can gain a fresh take on these heroes as they will be seen from a different perspective than the movies.

It still remains to be seen how Gunn will steer DC Studios to new heights, especially after the announcement of Henry Cavill‘s departure from the role of Superman role. What’s certain, though, is that the world is now wide open for this cinematic universe to expand aggressively. With these options, there’ll surely be a lot of interest coming down DC’s way if they give the green light to these characters.