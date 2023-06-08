Pre-production for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is in full swing, and a list of actors screen testing for the iconic DC roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane has been revealed.

Deadline reported that Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney are going to test Clark Kent/Superman while Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, and Phoebe Dynevor will test for the part of Lois Lane. Deadline's report added that the test deals are still in negotiations and could fall through. Should they come through, they will take place over Father's Day weekend or early in the week after. These will actually serve as the second wave of screen tests for the upcoming film.

James Gunn will both write and direct the upcoming DC Superman film. It will also serve as the official beginning of Gunn's regime of the DCU — at least in terms of feature films (a Creature Commandos series will come out first). Superman: Legacy will officially mark a new era as Henry Cavill will obviously not be returning as the titular character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marked the end of Gunn's time in the MCU. He directed the whole Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the Holiday Special before he headed over and directed The Suicide Squad (not to be confused with 2016's Suicide Squad) and the Peacemaker series for the then-HBO Max.

Superman: Legacy is still two years out, but the pre-production process has brought a lot of exciting news for Gunn's younger and fresh iteration of the iconic character. Hopefully, these tests go well and we begin getting casting news.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.