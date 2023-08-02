Reports of Gal Gadot's DC future as Wonder Woman have been back and forth for a while now. However, it appears that James Gunn and Peter Safran — the new heads of creative — are planning on bringing Gadot back into the fold.

ComicBook caught up with Gadot for her new film Heart of Stone and revealed that per her understanding, a Wonder Woman 3 is being developed for DC with Gunn and Safran. “I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot said. “It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

This comes after it seemed Gadot was out as Wonder Woman before walking those comments back soon after. Perhaps James Gunn and Peter Safran made an offer (or pitch) that could not be refused as their DC slate takes shape.

Gal Gadot is a model and actress that first gained mainstream film recognition for her role as Gisele in the Fast & Furious franchise. She recently made her shocking return to the franchise in Fast X. Since making her DC debut as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, she has led two solo films and appeared in team-up films such as Justice League (and the Snyder Cut), as well as cameos in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

Wonder Woman 1984 was widely regarded as a step down from its predecessor. The film grossed just $169 million (albeit during the pandemic). However, Gadot and the titular character remain popular, so it's not surprising that Gunn and Safran would like to keep her around in their DC world if possible.

Heart of Stone will be released on August 11.