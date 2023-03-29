So much for no spoilers. The Flash will not only bring a couple of generations of Batman together but Wonder Woman, too. Ben Affleck, who is one of the Batmen returning in The Flash, spoiled a part of the surprise in a recent interview about the upcoming DCU flick.

During an appearance on the Smartless podcast (subscription required), Affleck spoke about how Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman gets involved with the film and yet again crosses paths with his Batman, “I don’t wanna give a spoiler, but it was a scene where I get caught, I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. And she saves me by— I mean, I’m sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me, but […] she saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work… I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I got it!”

This comes shortly after Gadot was last seen as Wonder Woman in Shazam! Fury of the Gods in which she also saves the day. Gadot made her acting debut in 2009’s Fast & Furious, playing the role of Gisele for a few of the sequels, and has been a part of the DCU since Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (also Affleck’s DCU debut). Two solo films later and a handful of appearances in various solo and team-up films, we can only hope that her role has not been delegated to merely saving the day in a cameo capacity and we can finally see a Wonder Woman 3 after the disappointing Wonder Woman: 1984.

The Flash has had a tough path to release amidst all of the Ezra Miller situations and also has the weight of making the whole hierarchy of the DCU clearer after James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken the reins. That’s all before mentioning that they have to meet the expectations of fans of the “Flashpoint” fan-favorite comic series. Luckily, the film is set to premiere on April 25 at CinemaCon before its official June 16 release date. Tom Cruise has seen it, and if Maverick approves, it gives hope to the rest of us.

The Flash will hold its world premiere at CinemaCon on April 25 and will be released in the United States on June 16.