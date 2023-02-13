The Super Bowl is one of those rare events that causes a momentary pause all over the globe. Millions of people from multiple countries around the world set their sights on the football game that dictates which team sits on the NFL mountaintop following a grueling grind to the apex. However, it isn’t just the big game itself that draws a ton of fanfare. Even the advertisements during the live broadcast of the game have their own cult following.

But there may not be an advertisement that drew more fanfare than trailer for the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, The Flash. DC may not have the best track record in creating a coherent cinematic universe, but that didn’t stop fans from pouring out their support and reactions online following the reveal of the return of Michael Keaton as the much-beloved version of the crimefighting vigilante everybody loves, Batman.

According to the metrics gathered by EDO Data, the advertisement that had amassed the most engagement was The Flash trailer, per Jabari Young of Forbes. Second and third on the list are the polarizing “He Gets Us” ad focused on promoting Christianity and the Walt Disney 100th anniversary celebratory ad, respectively.

It should not come as too much of a surprise that one of the most-anticipated comic-book movies of the year drew the most engagements during the hyped-up Super Bowl Sunday. After all, this upcoming movie ratchets up the stakes in the DCEU by introducing elements from the famous Flashpoint Paradox narrative, where Barry Allen uses the speed force to go back in time to try and save his mother. However, he only ends up complicating the reality he belongs in even further.

Moreover, bringing back Michael Keaton to play the caped crusader 31 years after he last played the character in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns only served to drum up even more interest in the film, which will hit theaters in June. Michael Shannon will also return to reprise the role of General Zod in 2013’s Man of Steel, the primary antagonist of Superman.

Ezra Miller, the actor playing Barry Allen or The Flash in the upcoming movie, has found himself involved in considerable controversy over the past year or so. But it was clear that that hasn’t hampered affect audience anticipation one bit.