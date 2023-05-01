One would assume that under James Gunn’s DCU regime, you wouldn’t want to confuse audiences will multiple adaptations of the same character as the DCEU did. However, it looks like we still could be getting two Superman movies around the same time with a twist.

While speaking with i09, Gunn revealed that the Superman film written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams isn’t necessarily off the table just because Gunn’s Superman: Legacy film is coming in 2025.

“Those two things are totally unrelated,” said Gunn. “That’s an exciting movie. I know that Chantal Nong, who is the executive on that project, is extremely excited about it. So if it comes in and it’s great, which I haven’t read the script, and if the timing is right, that could absolutely happen. That’s totally unrelated. It would be an Elseworlds tale like Joker.”

So it looks like should the Ta-Nehisi Coates Superman film happen, it will take place out of the DCU canon and in a separate space — or “Elseworld” as Gunn said — like Joker and The Batman. That may help with any confusion that people will have, but you have to wonder if that will confuse general moviegoers who don’t keep up with this news.

James Gunn is currently promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hits theaters on May 5. It’s his last film with Marvel (for now) after he did the entire Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for them. He will then move over full-time to DC and oversee their new regime alongside Peter Safran. Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will be the first official film in his DCU canon and mark the true beginning of a new age in DC.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.