James Gunn’s takeover of the DCU gets closer by the day, and he has begun dropping little hints about what fans can expect from his Superman: Legacy film.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for their Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cover story, Gunn spoke extensively about Superman: Legacy saying that while he turned down doing a Superman film in 2018 because he felt like he didn’t have a take, he now does and is obviously going to put that on the big screen. He did ask a vital question, though, “How can I make it different from the Superman movies that have been made so far, but also have it respect all the Superman movies that have been made so far?” He continued, “So it just took me some time to try to figure it out.”

He added that the film won’t be a comedy, nor will he make Superman “quirky” like many of his other characters a la the Guardians. THR also noted that Gunn is intent on making a “sincere superhero movie.”

To be fair, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel seemed pretty serious and exempt from quirk — maybe to a fault — but perhaps Gunn is referring to some of the older Christopher Reeves Superman films. While Creature Commandos, an animated series, will mark the official start of Gunn’s DCU, Superman: Legacy will be the first film fully under his regime and will set the standard for what’s to come.

Before that, however, James Gunn still has some press obligations for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (out on May 5). It’s the final film in the trilogy that he began in 2014 and will likely be the last time some of those characters grace the screen in the MCU. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Karen Gillan all return as the characters from the first two films. Will Poulter will also be in the film as Adam Warlock.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.