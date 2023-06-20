DC Young Fly honors his late partner Jacky Oh after her tragic death earlier this month. She was 32. DC posted a photo of him and Jacky matching in black outfits on Instagram Sunday (June 19).

“Rest Well Baby #GODGotUs #GainedAnotherAngel #TakeItADayAtATime,” he captioned the throwback photo.

This follows Jacky's celebration of life service in Atlanta last week. He spoke about how much of good mother to their three children: Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince Nehemiah, 10 months.

“I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man,” he said through tears. “I'm talkin' about, super great mother. I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul and you didn't leave us. You in heaven,” he said. “Your spirit is with us, you still here, and we got an amazing support system. We got a beautiful support system and they came out. We love you. Everybody in here, keep God first.”

This is not the first time, DC has spoken about Jacky on social media. Shortly after her passing, DC broke his silence saying that he wanted to take his time in making a post.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner” he captioned the post alongside family photos. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful.”

He added: “Yu always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family love each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!”

“Love you forever and our kids are super strong [strong emoji] they helpin me wit my tranquility no Kap!!!!!

he wrote. “U wit me forever [red heart emoji] The QUEEN of my children will always have a spot in my heart and the paradise (Yu gon get me for Dat but it’s true)”

He continued, “LOVE YOU FOREVER jus know we goinn harder than ever and GOD is in control and he got us covered [2x prayer emojis].”