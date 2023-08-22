Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña recalled the first time he watched his DCU film. Get the tissues ready.

Speaking to Variety, Maridueña revealed that he celebrated his 22nd birthday on June 9 by watching the final cut of Blue Beetle with his family.

“I had to watch it a second time, because the first time I was just so…” he said as he searched for the right word. “It's crazy having months of your life boiled down into two hours.”

Xolo Maridueña is known for playing Miguel Diaz in Netflix's Cobra Kai. A sixth season will eventually come, presumably after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. He got his start years prior as Victor Graham on Parenthood from 2012-2015. Prior to Blue Beetle, Maridueña voiced a character in another DC project, Batwheels.

But Blue Beetle is Maridueña's real big screen debut. He did have a role in Jeff Garlin's Dealin' with Idiots for IFC Films in 2013, but his first leading role comes in Blue Beetle.

In the DCU film, Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes — a recent college graduate who returns home. This is where he gets entangled with the Kord family, and is chosen as the host of the Scarab. The Scarab gives Jaime access to a powerful armor that makes him the titular hero. However, he then has to face off with Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), a powerful tech billionaire hellbent on retrieving the Scarab.

Angel Manuel Soto directed the film and it also stars Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, and more.

Blue Beetle is in theaters now.