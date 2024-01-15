Sara Sampaio gave the first look at the DCU's upcoming series, Creature Commandos.

Thanks to a social media post from Sara Sampaio, the first look at the Creature Commandos DCU series has been unveiled.

A quick first look

In a post on her Instagram story (also captured by The Hollywood Handle), Sampaio revealed Creature Commandos merch. The hoodie features some of the team's characters with a blue sweatshirt background. She tagged both DC's official account and James Gunn, implying this could be what the show looks like.

New look at DCU’s ‘CREATURE COMMANDOS’ has been revealed in new merch. (Via: Sara Sampaio | IG) pic.twitter.com/BvDkvpqKZU — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 15, 2024

Sara Sampaio is a model known for being a Victoria's Secret Angel. She has also had roles on Billions and Crisis with Gary Oldman and Evangeline Lilly. In the DCU, will play Eve Teschmacher, Lex Luthor's assistant.

The Creature Commandos is a team of military superhumans set during World War II. They have been adapted in Arrow, but the animated series will officially kick off Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.

The DCEU began with Man of Steel in 2013. Zack Snyder's original universe consisted of films like Justice League, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman. However, a new regime has been announced, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was the final holdover from the past regime.

Creature Commandos will be released for Max. DC has previously aired shows like Peacemaker and Harley Quinn on the platform. Coming up, the Batman spin-off series revolving around Colin Farrell's Penguin will also debut on the streaming service.

James Gunn is most known for his work in the MCU. He directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy films for the franchise. Between the second and third films, he directed The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, which landed him his DCU gig. He will now oversee the creative of the franchise.