Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn spoke to DC Studios about directing The Authority.

It was revealed that the director spoke to DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran about being at the helm of the project, according to Heroic Hollywood.

Vaughn is best known for over-the-top superhero projects, such as Kick-Ass. This could make him a perfect fit for the project.

Matthew Vaughn and directing The Authority

Matthew Vaughn says he’s spoken to James Gunn and Peter Safran about directing a DCU project. Vaughn is heavily rumoured to be the director of ‘THE AUTHORITY’ film. (via https://t.co/yRMiuDKdXw) pic.twitter.com/IN38onbrwn — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) October 19, 2023

“DC has reached out, and Gunn and Peter, we've been talking,” Vaughn said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“Never say never, at the moment, I'm enjoying creating my own things. The franchise is in the best hands, so let's see what happens,” Vaughn added.

The director has much going on, with two confirmed Kingsmen sequels in the works. So, whether he'd even have time to direct another movie is questioned.

Warren Ellis initially penned The Authority, a comic consisting of a lineup of Earth's Mightiest Heroes from Marvel and DC. The Authority does have humanity's best interest, and they want to save the day, according to Empire.

However, they don't care who gets hurt along the way.

Readers loved the premise, and it wasn't long before Authority became more popular than Stormwatch had ever been. It's had a massive positive impact on the comics industry, and a movie would surely be welcome for fans.

As for production or a planned start or release date of The Authority, there's no word of any solid dates. However, with a buzz of Matthew Vaughn's possible involvement, it's making waves already across the DCU.