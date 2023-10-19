If Taron Egerton gets to play the role of the iconic Superman antagonist, Lex Luthor, in the DCU, his Kingsman director will be thrilled.

The DCU role Matthew Vaughn wants to see him play

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn discussed rumors attaching Egerton as various comic book characters. The popular one is Wolverine, but Vaughn had a better idea: Lex Luthor.

“I think he'd be better as Lex Luthor,” Vaughn said. “I think he'd be an amazing Luthor. He shouldn't be Wolverine, I don't think.”

When asked why Egerton wouldn't make a good Wolverine, Vaughn said, “I don't think he's right for it. I think you've got to go more gritty, I think you've got to go back to the comics. Hugh's [Jackman] brilliant as Wolverine, but I would go back to the comics and go [with a] really small, little grizzly, tough guy.”

He added that he doesn't know who that person is, but Jackman's portrayal is too iconic. It would be hard for Egerton to be able to fill those shoes. “I think he [Egerton] would make an amazing, intelligent villain with depth,” Vaughn concluded.

Matthew Vaughn, known for films like Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class, gave Taron Egerton his big break. He directed Kingsman: The Secret Service (and its following sequel and prequel films). Egerton would go on to star in films like the Sing franchise, Robin Hood, and Tetris. In 2019, he starred as Elton John in the biopic, Rocketman. He also got the chance to sing John's iconic songs in the film. Maybe we'll see him head into the DCU soon.