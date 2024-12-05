After playing a 30-show residency at the Sphere, Dead & Company will return to the Las Vegas venue in 2025. They are the first artist to return to the venue for a second residency since it opened on September 29, 2023.

Dead & Company announced a second residency at the Sphere on December 4, 2024. The second run of shows will start on March 20, 2025. Their post began with a lyric from the Grateful Dead's “Throwing Stones”: “So the kids, they dance, they shake their bones.”

“We're thrilled to announce [Dead Forever: Live at [Sphere]] in 2025, celebrating our 10-year anniversary!” the announcement began.

They also announced that presale registration is open for fans. Fans can register on the band's official website. The presale starts for selected fans on Tuesday, December 10, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

It is unclear if the 2025 shows will differ from Dead & Company's 2024 Sphere shows. After all, the second residency has the same name as the first. Hopefully, they bring some new visuals to the venue.

The band will celebrate their 10th anniversary together. Dead & Company is a spin-off of the Grateful Dead featuring returning members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. Other members of the band include John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Lay Lane.

Dead & Company and the Sphere

Dead & Company's Sphere residency started on May 16, 2024, and ran until August 10, 2024. The first run of Dead Forever shows ran for 30 shows. They were the third artist to perform at the venue after U2 (40 shows) and Phish (four shows).

With the new slate of shows, Dead & Company's total number of shows performed at the Sphere will reach 46, topping U2's record of 40.

U2 performed a concert residency revolving around their 1991 album, Achtung Baby. They opened the venue on September 29, 2023, and performed 40 shows through March 2, 2024.

Phish then took over to perform four shows. They played the fewest number of shows there and have not returned since concluding their run on April 21, 2024.

After Dead & Company's first Sphere run, the Eagles took over. They are in the middle of a 32-night residency that will run until April 12, 2025. Anyma will also perform the first-ever EDM shows from December 27, 2024, to January 11, 2025.

Additionally, the Sphere offers screenings of Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth and the U2 concert film V-U2: An Immersive Concert Film.