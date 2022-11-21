Published November 21, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

After years of development hell, we finally know when we can go to HelL.A. Here are the details for Dead Island 2, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Dead Island 2 Release Date: April 28, 2022

Originally slated for a February 2023 release, they announced that the game would be receiving a delay. Dead Island 2 now comes out on April 28, 2022. It’s available on PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Dead Island 2 gameplay

Dead Island 2 is a first-person open-world zombie survival game. Much like its predecessor, Dead Island 2 puts a lot of emphasis on melee combat. Players have access to a wide variety of melee weapons. This includes simple weapons such as knives and axes, to more complex ones like bladed gloves and spears. Other than the melee weapons, players can also use their fists to take down zombies. This comes courtesy of the game’s Rage mechanic, which makes a comeback from the previous game. This allows players to quickly take down zombies in a gory mess.

Other than melee weapons, players also have access to various firearms. This includes pistols, shotguns, and even assault rifles. Of course, since this is a melee-focused game, ammunition is rare in the game. Not only that, but guns are also noisy and can attract zombies to your location. As such care must be taken if players want to take the stealthy approach. If you want to play loudly, though, that’s also an option. Since this game is an open-world game, players are free to approach missions any way they want.

This game also introduces a simplified elemental damage system. So far, the gameplay trailer shows fire and electrical damage, which affects zombies in different ways. Fire constantly deals damage, while electric damage stuns or slows down enemies. These also interact with the environment. For example, oil on the ground can ignite when hit with fire weapons. At the same time, fire can die when it comes in contact with water. On the other hand, electricity can make water electrified and deal damage over a wide area. Playing around with these elements and environmental hazards is an important part of the game as you progress.

Dead Island 2 story

Dead Island 2 happens six months after the events of Dead Island. Los Angeles, California is now a fully-quarantined zone after the United States Armed Forces closed it down due to a stronger version of the virus going rampant. You play as someone infected with the virus but is seemingly immune. It’s your job to find out how to end the zombie outbreak.

For more gaming news from us, click here.