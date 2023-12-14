A new project with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy is coming.

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy will reunite — and it's not Deadpool we're talking about.

They're teaming up for an untitled project for Netflix that is based on a global heist, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

These two have worked together in the past quite a bit. First, it was in the movie Free Guy. After that, it was The Adam Project. Plus, they're both part of Deadpool 3.

For this new feature, Levy is the director and producer with his 21 Laps production company. It will join Reynolds with producing and his company Maximum Effort. Additionally, Simon Kinberg and Aubrey Chon will be a part of creating the feature with their Genre Films.

No details have been revealed on what exactly this movie will be. But it's supposed to be a caper film set across the globe.

Both Reynolds and Levy have been quite productive recently.

The director just finished Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See. Plus, he's the director of Deadpool 3, which is slated to come out next year.

Reynolds has Deadpool 3 on the horizon with Levy and just launched a new trailer for IF. IF's a story about imaginary friends that come to life and will be released on May 17, 2024, Variety reports.

The new Netflix film was just shopped around Hollywood and became a bidding war. It's not shocking that it was highly wanted, given the names attached to the project.

As of now, no release date or production details have been released. It may be a while until Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy bring this to life, but it's something to look forward to. We'll get plenty of work from the two of them in the meantime throughout 2024.