A new imaginative teaser starring Ryan Reynolds is out now.

IF, a new movie starring Ryan Reynolds, is heading our way soon. And a new teaser about imaginary friends coming to life is here.

In case it wasn't obvious, IF is an abbreviation for Imaginary Friends. That's the focus of the new movie written and directed by John Krasinski, Variety reports.

It's about imaginary friends who their original creators have abandoned, and now a young girl sees them.

The trailer features a big purple imaginary pal of Reynolds. They discuss a girl being the “perfect kid” for it to be seen. Their imaginary friend mentions how the kids who imagined them grew up, so they need a new kid. And they need help, but what that is is unclear in the teaser.

It has imaginary dragons, invisible friends, a teddy bear, and a marshmallow on fire.

In an interview with Collider, the director discusses why he created this film. He wanted to make something for kids since his other movies are all geared towards adults.

“IF is a movie that I made for my kids because I don't think they're allowed to see A Quiet Place; Emily [Blunt] calls it PG-40, ‘You'll get to see it when you're 40!' So I had to make a movie that they could see, and I'm really, really excited about it,” Krasinski said.

He continued, “I mean, Ryan Reynolds is as good as it gets in every single way, shape, and form, and this incredible phenom of an actress, Cailey Fleming, is in the movie. For me, it was just about what if we could tell a story about these time capsules? Imaginary friends are adorable and all those things, but they're also time capsules of your hopes, dreams, and ambitions when you were the most fertile of a brain, and it never goes away. I think we're told that we're adults instead of what if you realize that you never stopped being a kid.”

Ryan Reynolds and IF is set to hit theaters on May 24, 204.