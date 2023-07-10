Fans of Wolverine will finally get their wish as it appears that Hugh Jackman will don a comic-accurate version of the costume thanks to a new Deadpool 3 image from Ryan Reynolds.

Taking to his Instagram story, Reynolds posted a photo with the words “Don't blink” over it. The photo showed Reynolds in his Deadpool costume and Jackman in a yellow costume that looks like the Wolverine from the comics. This costume hasn't yet been used in a live-action film — though The Wolverine (2013) did tease it. You can also see the image below via DiscussingFilm.

First look at Wolverine and Deadpool in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. pic.twitter.com/VH8p17WqMP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2023

It was already big enough news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, and while there were rumors of a comic-accurate costume being in the mix for the film, it's great to actually see it come to fruition.

Deadpool 3 is shaping up to be one of the most unique comic book movies in recent memory. On top of Jackman's return, Morena Baccarin — who played Reynolds' love interest in the first two films — will return. Additionally, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić Shioli Kustuna, and Rob Delaney are all reprising their roles from the first two films.

The biggest casting bombshell for Deadpool 3, however, is Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra. Garner has not played the role since 2003's Daredevil film and the spinoff solo film Elektra (2005). Garner and Ryan Reynolds recently worked together in The Adam Project for Netflix. The Adam Project was directed by Shawn Levy, who is directing Deadpool 3. Perhaps some favors were called in to make that happen.

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024.