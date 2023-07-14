While Deadpool 3 has hit a production roadblock amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, that hasn't stopped the film's star Ryan Reynolds from poking fun at his Wolverine co-star, Hugh Jackman.

It's being reported that Deadpool 3 is pausing production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. This would make sense given that Reynolds and Jackman are both members of the guild.

But despite that bad news, Reynolds has recently attempted to lighten the mood via a social media post that poked fun at Jackman.

In a post on the new social platform Threads, Reynolds posted a photo of an actors chair from the set of Deadpool 3 with a Wolverine action figure sitting in it with a fist raised. “Comic accurate short king,” read the caption. Hundreds of fans weighed in, including one who posted an edited photo of Reynolds and Jackman on the film's set from last week where the latter is made to look shorter than he is. Another Threads user said, “Hugh Jackman just took a shot of pym particles,” in reference to the shrinking pills from the Ant-Man series.

Deadpool 3 is the first entry of the franchise to take place in the MCU after the Fox-Disney merger. Ryan Reynolds of course returns to the titular role and lured Hugh Jackman out of his post-Logan comic book movie retirement to return as Wolverine. Jennifer Gardner will also make her long-awaited return as Elektra and Morena Baccarin will return as Vanessa — Deadpool's love interest in the first two films.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.