Deadpool and Wolverine is shaping up to be a 2024 box office hit, per Fandango pre-sale figures.

Fandango reported that Deadpool and Wolverine is “on pace to be the #1 Ticket Pre-Seller of 2024.” Erik Davis of Fandango added that it is currently “doubling all other top-selling 2024 titles.”

While the MCU had a skid in 2023 with box office flops such as The Marvels ($206 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($476 million), Deadpool and Wolverine look to get back on track judging by the pre-sale numbers.

Disney’s stellar 2024 at the box office

Disney is shaping up to have two massive hits in 2024 at the box office. Currently, Inside Out 2 is the highest-grossing movie of the year. It has made $1,267 billion worldwide to date.

Inside Out 2 is the only movie so far to cross $1 billion. Dune: Part Two made $711 million during its theatrical run, while Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4 both made over $500 million.

The box office has been in a rough patch, not just in the MCU. Movies like The Fall Guy ($177 million), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ($172 million), and Madame Web ($100 million) did not meet expectations.

Plus, two of the 2023 MCU releases disappointed. It raised the question of whether or not “superhero fatigue” was finally catching up to it. However, if Deadpool and Wolverine comes through as it is tracking, it will disprove that theory.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

The upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine was directed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. He first worked with the latter when directing Real Steel in 2011. He has since collaborated with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Additionally, Levy co-wrote the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The movie is the third installment in the Deadpool franchise and brings together familiar faces from Fox’s X-Men universe.

It takes place several years after the last movie. Wade Wilson (Reynolds) now leads a quiet life before he is recruited for a mission by the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The mission has high stakes and implications for the entire MCU history. Along the way, he enlists the help of Wolverine (Jackman), who is reluctant to join him. Together, they take on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Several Deadpool stars from the first two movies return, most notably Morena Baccarin. Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Shioli Kutsuna, and Lewis Tan all reprise their respective roles.

On top of that, several Fox Marvel characters will return as well. Jennifer Garner returns as Elektra after almost two decades away from the pat. She previously played Elektra in the 2003 Ben Affleck-led Daredevil and in her 2005 solo movie. Tyler Mane and Aaron Stanford will return as Sabretooth and Pyro, respectively.

Deadpool and Wolverine is the long MCU movie coming out in 2024. Usually, there are several movies released per year. 2025 will get the series back on track when four movies — Captain America: Brave New World (February 14), Thunderbolts (May 5), The Fantastic Four (July 25), and Blade (November 7) — come out.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.