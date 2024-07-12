The first trailer for the MCU’s Captain America 4 (Brave New World) is here and shows Harrison Ford as the re-casted Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

From the start, the Captain America 4 trailer wants MCU fans to get accustomed to Ford’s portrayal of Ross. Previously, the late William Hurt played the part dating back to 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) addresses the elephant in the room. “I have to admit, I’m still getting used to the new look,” he said.

“They said to lose the mustache or lose the election,” Ford retorts.

He acknowledges his rocky past with Sam but pitches him an idea to make Captain America an “official military position.” The two do not agree on this, and Thunderbolt Ross advises him to work with him.

A chase pursues at the White House before Sam warns Ross that his “inner circle has been compromised.”

Later in the trailer, Giancarlo Esposito is shown for the first time. He is holding a weapon as a car explodes behind him. While this trailer does not reveal who he is, this is a good tease for what’s to come.

“You’re not Steve Rogers”

Despite finally earning the Captain America mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson is clearly still struggling with the transition. He is questioned throughout, as Ross says, “You may be Captain America, but you’re not Steve Rogers,” towards the end of the trailer.

Hopefully, by the end of the movie, Sam completely comes into his own. He does fire back, “You’re right, I’m not,” to Ross.

The White House falls, and it is Sam who has to save the day. Giancarlo Esposito’s mysterious character is once again shown — perhaps he is one of the third-act battles Sam has to go through.

The Red Hulk tease

At the very end of the Captain America 4 trailer, the Red Hulk is shown. This is the biggest reveal possible for the trailer, as this confirms Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross will become the Red Hulk in Captain America 4.

He plucks Sam’s shield out of the air and slams it into the ground. An angry growl is heard before he is fully revealed. This confirms the long-running rumors of Red Hulk’s involvement in the movie and also debunks Ford previously playing coy about it.

What does this mean for Captain America 4?

Captain America 4’s first teaser trailer promises a political thriller similar to The Winter Soldier (2014). The MCU has gotten so big in the decade since that movie, and Brave New World seemingly brings it back home.

The music is tense, and the aesthetic is darker than most MCU projects. There is a chance that Captain America 4 far exceeds expectations. Loads of twists and turns are also in store, thanks to Esposito’s character and the Red Hulk reveal.

Anthony Mackie leads the ensemble as Sam Wilson/Captain America. Danny Ramirez also joins him as the new Falcon. Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, and Harrison Ford also star in the movie.

Liv Tyler will make her MCU return as Betty Ross, the daughter of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. She previously played the part in The Incredible Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025.