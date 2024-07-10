While comedy isn't anything new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the universe's sense of humor is going to become much more mature with Deadpool's MCU debut. Audiences have already gotten a taste of Deadpool and Wolverine's mature, and at times perverse, jokes, though not everyone seemed to be as knowledgeable and needed to be educated on some of the jokes according to the president of Marvel Studios, himself.

Funnier when explained

Kevin Feige has been doing the round to promote the only MCU film for 2024, much like Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, when he shared a humorously revealing story about his peers across Disney and their knowledge of Deadpool's humor, according to Variety. He specifically pointed to a joke made in the film's first red-band trailer when Wade Wilson is confronted by TVA agents outside his apartment door as one he had to explain to some at Disney after watching Deadpool and Wolverine for the first time.

“There's a line in the red-band trailer — you don't have to write this in the article, for crying out loud! — about pegging,” Feige told Variety. “I know what pegging is — it's in the first ‘Deadpool' movie. But there were people I work with who didn't know what it was. I had to explain it to them.”

Feige did not share any other details about how the audience of Disney employees reacted to the joke's explanation.

The Marvel Studios head did reiterate that, despite one joke explicitly targeted at him, there were no edicts about Deadpool's drug use in the film.

“We were open to anything,” Feige said. “Maybe I’m slightly prudish when it comes to drug use, but I was like, ‘Eh, it's not that funny.'”

A Universe of Jokes and Cameos

Trailers for Deadpool and Wolverine have also teased plenty of the fourth wall-breaking humor audiences have come to expect from the merc with a mouth, especially given the circumstances around his joining the MCU. These include literal set pieces calling back to 20th Century Fox and its ownership of the X-Men's film rights to even a joke where Deadpool outright names Marvel during an interaction with Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox at the TVA.

Outside of the humor, there have been plenty of reveals and hints as to who could end up appearing in Deadpool and Wolverine from the 20th Century Fox-owned Marvel franchises.

One of the most notable reveals was Tyler Mane returning as Sabretooth for a teased showdown with Wolverine at some point in the movie. Mane's only outing as Wolverine's biggest rival was in the original X-Men film from 2000, where he served as a member of Magneto's Brotherhood of Mutants.

Fans online have also speculated about other characters they believe they caught brief glimpses of in the trailers, including Lady Deathstrike and Azazel, though these haven't been confirmed. Jennifer Garner has been rumored to be reprising her role as Elektra, as well, though it hasn't been confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios, either.

Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024