The Denver Nuggets eliminated the Phoenix Suns in six games, even giving them quite the beating in Game 6. Phoenix came into the playoffs with lofty expectations after acquiring superstar Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. In that deal, Phoenix sent away Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, two young forwards that played pivotal roles for the team.

In the series with the Nuggets, it was apparent that the Suns lacked the depth needed to win a title. Deandre Ayton is one of the players that could be traded this offseason. Ayton did not have a good series against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who dominated the Suns big man on both sides of the floor. Head coach Monty Williams even opted to play Jock Landale over Ayton in certain situations throughout the series.

Ayton’s disagreement with coaching has been well-documented over the past couple of seasons. He signed with the Indiana Pacers this offseason, but the Suns matched the offer sheet to bring him back. In his exit interview, Ayton said, “I love Phoenix, man. Honestly, I’m gonna continue to play hard for Phoenix.”

While Ayton may want to stay in Phoenix, the front office may be ready to move on from their former no. 1 overall pick. The Suns need more depth and could use a defensive center alongside the duo of Devin Booker and Durant.

It was reported that the Suns will be shopping Ayton and Chris Paul this offseason. With that said, here are the four best destinations for the disgruntled Suns star.

For years the Portland Trail Blazers have wanted to surround Damian Lillard with more talent. However, Portland finds itself far away from title contention year after year. If the Blazers decide to commit to Lillard again and try to compete in the Western Conference, they could pursue Ayton.

Jusuf Nurkic has not been the answer for Portland at center. In an Ayton trade to the Blazers, Phoenix would look to add depth. They could take on Nurkic at center and bring another rotational player or two. Players like Nassir Little, Cam Reddish or Matisse Thybulle could be options to add wing depth.

This trade could make sense if Portland wants to shake things up and Phoenix wants to add depth in an Ayton deal.

The Chicago Bulls have been listed as a team in the mix for Ayton. Chicago is in a fascinating situation at the moment. The Bulls were a solid team in the 2021-22 season after signing DeMar DeRozan in free agency. However, they dropped off this season and were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

There are many different directions that they could take this offseason. Center Nikola Vucevic is a free agent, so their interest in Ayton makes sense. A trade would likely deal DeRozan or Zach LaVine to Phoenix. DeRozan is more likely to be dealt as he is the older of the two. Nonetheless, considering that Ayton’s value is at an all-time low right now, Chicago might want to ask for more in a deal for the Phoenix big man.

LaVine and Ayton could be a solid duo with the right pieces around them. The question is, would the Suns want another star compared to more depth? We’ll have to see, but Chicago is an attractive landing spot.

The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in Ayton this offseason. It was a major collapse for Dallas after the deadline when they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving. Irving and Luka Doncic weren’t able to figure things out, and their defense and depth were atrocious.

The Mavs have an interesting offseason ahead, with Irving hitting the free agency market. A rumored sign-and-trade of Irving to Phoenix and Ayton to Dallas is an option. It would reunite Irving and Durant after playing with each other with the Brooklyn Nets. However, that is unlikely, as Dallas would likely want to build around Irving and Doncic rather than trade one away.

A more likely trade to send Ayton to the Mavs would involve role players like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber, plus a draft pick or two. This would give Dallas the upgrade at center they need, while Phoenix gets more depth and replenishes some of the draft capital they traded away in the Durant deal. The Mavericks would still have to address their defense, but Ayton would be an upgrade at center.

The Golden State Warriors have a very interesting offseason ahead. In their series with the Los Angeles Lakers, it’s evident that they need a new center. Draymond Green will hit free agency if he opts out of his player option, and they may be destined to retool their championship core.

Jordan Poole has been linked in a ton of trades this offseason after a subpar playoff run. Poole was given a four-year, $128 million extension last offseason and has performed much better in games where Stephen Curry is out.

Trading away Poole for a big man would make a ton of sense. Poole could become their starting point guard if the Suns move on from Paul. Acquiring Ayton would give the Warriors the best center they’ve had during Curry’s tenure.

A high-quality center around the core of Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins would be an interesting dynamic. Green would complement Ayton well in the frontcourt if he decides to take his player option or re-sign with Golden State.

The Suns have a lot of work to do this offseason as they retool their roster around Booker and Durant. An Ayton trade may go down, and these four teams could be in the mix.