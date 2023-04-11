Fans of the 1992 cult classic Robert Zemeckis’ film “Death Becomes Her” are singing the praises of the news that Universal Theatrical Group is moving along with its development of the project as a musical. According to Deadline, the creative team will be holding a private reading in New York City this week, with Broadway veterans Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Christopher Sieber taking up the roles that Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis respectively made famous in the film.

The musical will be based on the 1992 Universal Pictures film directed by Zemeckis and written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp. For the Broadway treatment, the book will be written by Marco Pennette, with music and lyrics from Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and Christopher Gattelli is in charge of direction and choreography.

Other featured performers announced to be at the read will be Nicole Scherzinger as Viola Van Horn, Kevin Smith Kirkwood as Zander Medly, Marissa Rosen, Nikki Kimbrough, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Abigail Stephenson, Evan Harrington, Josh Lamon, Austin Ku, and Mike Millan.

Hilty starred in the Broadway production of Wicked as well as NBC’s Smash and Annie Live! Simard and Sieber, both Tony Award nominees, starred together in the Broadway revival of Company.

Death Becomes Her is the latest Robert Zemeckis movie to get the Broadway treatment. The long-gesticulating Back to the Future musical is set to arrive on Broadway on June 30, 2023. Death Becomes Her has similarly been targeted by Universal Theatrical Group for an adaptation for a number of years, with Kristin Chenoweth originally announced to be developing the musical back in 2017.

With so many heavyweight performers on board this time around in place of names like Meryl Streep, momentum definitely seems to be building.