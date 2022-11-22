Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jim Harbaugh took a jab at Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day a year ago following the Michigan Wolverines’ win over their bitter rivals at home. Prior to that contest, Day made a comment that the Buckeyes will score 100 on Michigan. When the Wolverines eked out a 42-27 in Ann Arbor against Ohio State, Harbaugh said that “Sometimes, there are people standing on third base that think they hit a triple…but they didn’t.”

Fast forward to this week, Harbaugh looked back on that comment and offered a little bit more context to it when he appeared onThe Stoney & Jansen morning show (h/t Andrew McCarty of The Spun).

“It was definitely a counterpunch by me to the comment that they’re going to hang 100 on us, etcetera,” Harbaugh said. “Kind of like a Sugar Ray Robinson (knockout).”

The truth is, Jim Harbaugh did not need to revisit that particular comment to spice up the upcoming showdown between Michigan and Ohio State this coming Saturday in Columbus. It’s already got the perfect ingredients — and more. For one, both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes are carrying 11-0 overall records. They are also positioned to make the College Football Playoff. The winner of Saturday’s contest will also be representing the Big Ten East in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game and be favored to win that game.

Michigan is coming off a 19-17 win in Ann Arbor against the Illinois Fighting Illini, while Ohio State is fresh off a 43-30 victory in College Park over the Maryland Terrapins.