Deion Sanders's ex-fiancée is Tracey Edmonds. Sanders has set the college football world on fire. The former multisport athlete is in his second season as head coach of the Colorado football team. His brash nature and innovation have made him a very polarizing figure in the sport.

Sanders has completely overhauled the Colorado roster, becoming heavily reliant on recruiting and the transfer portal. Fans didn't know how this would play out on the football field, but in his first game with Colorado, the Buffaloes surprisingly bested TCU 45-42, beating a team that was previously seen in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The victory was one of the biggest games in program history. However, the finished the season 4-8, which was still three more wins than the previous season. His second season was much better as Colorado football is 9-3 and ranked 20th in the latest AP Poll. The Buffaloes are waiting to see what bowl game they will play.

Sanders was engaged to Tracey Edmonds, a TV producer and businesswoman who has been very successful in her own right, but it was called off about a year ago. This article will explain everything you need to know about Tracey Edmonds.

Who is Deion Sanders' ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds

Everyone knows Deion Sanders loves some Deion Sanders, but the coach also made time to be in a committed relationship with Tracey Edmonds. The couple started dating in 2012, and the pair got engaged in 2019.

Edmonds was Colorado football's biggest fan before their split. After the Buffaloes' upset victory over 17th-ranked TCU, Edmonds posted her congrats on Instagram.

Tracey Edmonds' background

Edmonds was a big name long before she was connected to the Hall of Famer. Edmonds is a TV and movie producer with numerous big works to her name. She has produced projects including End of the Road and Jumping the Broom.

The producer was also a host on the television show Extra. She won an Emmy Award for her work there.

Being in a relationship with Deion Sanders, Edmonds has to be very familiar with sports, and that she is. She is the executive producer of Games People Play, a drama about basketball. Edmonds also is the CEO of Edmonds Entertainment Group.

Deion Sanders, Tracey Edmonds' relationship

Sanders and Edmonds first met in 2012 at a movie premiere party. The duo immediately hit it off, but they didn't start dating for a little while.

Sanders kept the relationship professional at first, tasking Edmonds with producing a reality show starring Sanders titled Deion's Family Playbook. But the pair couldn't conceal their feelings for each other, and they started to date as they grew closer.

After eight years of being connected, Sanders and Edmonds got engaged in 2019. The producer went to Instagram to announce the news, confessing her love and committing to Sanders for the rest of her life.

Edmonds said in the post, “We're 8 years in, made it through the storms TOGETHER, and will be spending the rest of our lives TOGETHER.”

The couple never set a date to marry. Throughout their relationship, they were often in a long-distance situation. Coupled with the fact that both are dedicated to their careers, the two held off on getting married.

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders announce breakup

Edmonds announced their breakup in an Instagram post in December 2023.

“We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together.”

Sanders wrote in the comments section.

“Love u Tracey and You've been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we've shared and they laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Sanders and Edmonds certainly have an interesting relationship history. Edmonds was seen by Coach Prime's side when he had to undergo surgery for blood clots in the offseason before he began his Colorado football coaching career.

This is all we know about Deion Sanders' ex-fiancée Tracey Edmonds.