Colorado football coach Deion Sanders expressed his frustration with the NCAA about transfer offensive lineman Tyler Brown not being granted immediate eligibility for the 2023 season. He spoke about it during his press conference in advance of his FBS coaching debut against TCU.

“It don’t make sense. Some things just don’t make sense. You say you really care about mental health, but when you have someone really dealing with mental health, there’s a problem. Then, ostracizing him and not allowing him to do what he’s blessed and gifted to do and the thing that brings him peace, that’s trying for a young man.”

In March, the NCAA implemented stricter regulations on player transfers, particularly for second-time transfers seeking immediate eligibility with a new team. According to the new rule, a player can only be granted eligibility if their transfer is due to a physical or mental health condition.

Brown, who previously received a one-time transfer exception when moving from Louisiana to Jackson State, entered the transfer portal again after Deion Sanders departed from Jackson State following the 2022 Celebration Bowl. Brown, a 6'3″ and 315-pound athlete, had been expected to start for the Buffaloes in their final year in the Pac-12. However, he is currently unable to officially join Colorado without obtaining a waiver.

Brown spoke about the process and why his desire for a waiver coincided with the condition of his mental health.

“I don't want to go into a dark place again because I don't have football…simply because I chose to transfer a second time when, really, this should honestly be my first real transfer because of my extenuating circumstances,” Brown said in a video posted to his YouTube.

He continued, “I don't want to lose football, and it's not that I know. You can say, ‘Oh, we'll be able to practice with the team,' but that's not the same. Being able to go out there and compete, and help those guys win, I want to be there to help them win. I feel like I deserve that opportunity, that chance to help my team win. Not just be a practice player, not just be a practice dummy, not just be a student, but to be there to travel with the team, to help those guys win.

“Because football is good for my mental health. Being with these guys is good for my mental health. Being with Coach Prime is great for my mental health. Being in Colorado is amazing for my mental health. And I'd be lost without football. I don't want to have football stripped away from me simply because I had to make the best decision for me and my family.”