The Colorado Buffaloes are ushering in a new chapter in the program's history. After coughing up just a win in 12 games in the 2022 season, Colorado football feels that it will be taking a big leap forward under new head coach Deion Sanders, whose personality warrants nothing but success on the field. But with the expectations come derision from every corner of the college football realm, as noted by Buffaloes transfers.

“This is the most hate a 1-11 team has gotten in the history of college football,” linebacker Jordan Domineck said, per David Ubben of The Athletic. “If we’re getting this much hate, we’re doing something right. People are scared of us. I feel like that’s fear speaking out. So many people hate on us, but they don’t know what’s about to happen, they don’t see the work we put in and the talent we have,” added Domineck, who played four seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before transferring to Colorado football.

Other transfers also spoke about how much they trust Sanders in leading Colorado to success.

“We’re all working together to reach that common goal, and it comes from the top down, having Coach Prime’s idea in mind of winning that championship. It’s not a bounce-back year, go 6-6,” said defensive lineman Shane Cokes, who came over from Dartmouth.

For safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, just the image of Sander during the head coach's playing days should be enough to motivate him and the entire squad.

“Do you know who our coach is? Did you see how he played in the 90s?” the former Jackson State defensive back said. “It’s hard to be around him and not have that same confidence.”

Colorado football will kick off its 2023 season with a game against the TCU Horned Frogs on the road on Sep. 2.