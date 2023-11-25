Delaware State reports a record number of students enrolled en route to their goal of enrolling 10,000+ students.

Delaware State is reporting a record number of enrollments for the 2023-2024 school year. The university released enrollment numbers for the Fall and reported that 6,451 students are enrolled in the institution. The enrollment jump represents a 3.5% increase in students from the previous year and a 23% increase from 2020.

In a statement, Delaware State president Dr. Tony Allen was encouraged by the numbers.

“We have overcome some notable trends in higher education. As we have seen impressive growth in our enrollment since 2017, we have also seen the national trend going in the other direction. We continue to monitor the falling rates of college attendance nationwide and the steady declines in high school graduates due to lower birth rates in the U.S.”

Delaware State doesn't plan to get complacent in the growth of the institution. In their Reach 2026 Strategic Plan the university set a goal to reach 10,000+ students enrolled. The enrollment goal would make them one of the largest HBCUs in the nation.

Dr. Allen also spoke about the push to increase enrollment, saying, “The race for talent is on, and we have to be prepared to meet our students where they are. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that a full portfolio of quality educational offerings, new ways to learn in and outside of the traditional classroom, and a commitment to educating and training students who look like the smaller, more connected world we are becoming is the key to long-term success. We feel very good about our trajectory.”

Delaware State recently revamped its academic and athletic logos. The institution said that it was due to emerging success and an increase in infrastructure and enrollment. You can read the Reach 2026 Strategic Plan by clicking here.