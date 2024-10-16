Delaware State University’s Homecoming Weekend reached new highs on October 5, when alumnus Norman Oliver, Class of 1985, donated $200,000 in front of over 15,000 attendees.

As the owner of Rock Solid Construction, specializing in commercial and residential projects, Oliver has deep roots in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Through his nonprofit, Our Youth, Inc., he’s built more than 30 affordable housing units in the area, and his business, NOR Enterprises, provides school transportation for homeless children.

Oliver’s story began at Delaware State College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Social Work. Reflecting on his time there, he emphasized how the university gave him a shot when no one else would, being considered an “at-risk student”. “I was just a guy from the South Bridge Project in Wilmington, but Del State helped me develop my leadership skills,” Oliver said. “Without Delaware State College/Delaware State University, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

During his undergraduate years, Oliver didn’t just take classes he took charge. He led as President of the Freshman Class, the Men’s Council, and the DSC Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. By senior year, he became President of the Student Government Association, cementing his place as a student leader. His impact continues to ripple through his community, where he’s well-known for his “Stormin’ Norman Basketball League” and annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

DSU President Tony Allen applauded Oliver’s donation, stating, “Storm made this incredible contribution because he believes in our mission. He truly lives by our motto, ‘enter to learn, go forth to serve.’ He knows what we’re building here and is dedicated to helping us succeed. Alumni support, whether it’s a monthly contribution or a donation like this, fuels our future.”

This donation follows a series of exciting developments at Delaware State University. Earlier this month, DSU partnered with the state of New York to open the first-ever HBCU Early College Prep High School, set to open next fall in Southeast Queens. This school will allow students to earn a free associate’s degree from DSU while finishing their high school diploma, with guaranteed admission to DSU upon completion.

Adding to this momentum, DSU also launched its private HBCU merchandise line in collaboration with Everything Collegiate, LLC, a Black-owned business based in Atlanta. Led by Terance Harmon, who has more than 20 years of experience in the collegiate merchandise industry, Everything Collegiate has become a trusted source for custom products across HBCUs, fraternities, and colleges nationwide.

With Norman Oliver’s generous gift and these bold new initiatives, Delaware State University continues to push boundaries, proving the immense power of alumni support and innovation.