Delaware State University and the state of New York are making history by opening the first-ever HBCU Early College Prep High School. The school is set to open next fall in Southeast Queens. This revolutionary school will provide students with an educational experience that highlights the heritage and traditions of HBCUs.

This innovative initiative comes from Delaware State alumna Dr. Asha Johnson, chancellor’s master principal of New York City Public Schools. She made the announcement in a video via Instagram. On this project, Dr. Johnson offers over 16 years of leadership experience in education. Her vast career includes working for the New York City Department of Education in several roles, including Director of Special Education Programs, and head of Longwood Preparatory Academy in the South Bronx.

A unique curriculum that blends high school and college courses will be offered by the HBCU Early College Prep School. Beginning in their freshman year, students will have the opportunity to earn college credits while taking classes both in-person and online from Delaware State University teachers. Students will be introduced to the rich HBCU culture through this hands-on program, which will also prepare them for success in college.

The school’s goal is to provide NYC public school students with a great opportunity to accelerate their academic endeavors, allowing them to earn a free associate’s degree from Delaware State University in addition to a high school diploma. The institution guarantees admission to Delaware State University upon completion of the associate’s degree.

The school, which is located in Southeast Queens, is in line with the goal of NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks to increase access to accelerated high schools by catering to children from underprivileged areas. By giving them the instruments and resources they require to succeed, this initiative aims to close the gap for students who want to attend HBCUs.

In order to apply, students must submit an evaluation of course grades, a two-minute video about themselves, and various writing prompts. Applications close December 4.