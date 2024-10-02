Delaware State University is stepping into the history books once again, becoming the first HBCU to own and distribute its very own clothing line and private-label merchandise brand. This achievement is set to redefine DSU’s presence in the collegiate marketplace, offering an authentic touch to the products that represent the Hornets’ pride.

Starting this week, select DSU apparel will be available on major platforms like Amazon Marketplace and Walmart.com, marking a new era for the university’s brand.

This move comes through a partnership with Everything Collegiate, LLC, a Black-owned business based in Atlanta, Georgia. Led by Terance Harmon, who has been in the game for over 20 years, Everything Collegiate is no stranger to outfitting colleges, societies, and fraternities. With more than 85 brand licenses, including over 39 HBCUs, Harmon’s company has become a go-to source for custom collegiate products ranging from apparel to accessories.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Harmon. “Our goal has always been to support and uplift HBCUs, and working with DSU has been a fulfilling step in that direction. I am excited to work with DSU on this historic move.”

The university initially collaborated with the brand on a merchandise launch last year when DSU updated its branding. Dr. Dawn Mosley, Senior Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, credits the partnership for providing the perfect platform to control the design process. “Our students, faculty, staff, and alumni were thrilled with the new products and kept asking for more. The key difference was that we controlled the design process, ensuring it resonated with our brand and audience,” Mosley shared.

DSU’s private label will offer a wider variety of high-quality merchandise, allowing students, alumni, and fans to represent their school with products that truly embody DSU’s spirit. And it’s not just about looking good, 5% of sales from the brand will go directly towards student success initiatives, including scholarships.

The first round of scholarships funded by sales from the new merchandise line is set to be awarded in spring 2025, giving students a tangible connection between the apparel they wear and the support for their academic journey.

Mosley emphasized that this new venture doesn’t mean cutting off existing partnerships with campus stores or other retailers,” We are not competing with our campus stores or partners who sell merchandise with our brand. We value their contributions and the royalties they generate…”By maintaining these relationships, DSU ensures that everyday branded items remain accessible while expanding its reach into custom, high-demand merchandise.

With this exciting partnership with Everything Collegiate, DSU is setting an example for other HBCUs to follow. It shows the university’s dedication to lifting up its community, creating new opportunities, and moving forward with a clear vision. This new brand is more than just clothing it’s about building a lasting impact that will help DSU students for years to come.