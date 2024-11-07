Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. has released a statement on Vice President Kamala Harris historic presidential run. The organization released the statement via the school’s official Instagram page.

Here is the full statement from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.:

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated proudly congratulates our Divine Nine sister, Vice President Kamala Harris, on her historic candidacy for President of the United States. Her groundbreaking journey as the first Black woman and first South Asian American nominated for the nation’s highest office inspires us, sparking hope and setting a powerful example for young women and girls who now see themselves represented in her story.

For over a century, Delta Sigma Theta has championed the fight for an inclusive democracy, rooted in the legacy of leaders like our esteemed Soror Shirley Chisholm, who paved the way with her presidential bid in 1972. Vice President Harris’s campaign continues this legacy, building on the dedication of Black women who have run for public office in the pursuit of justice.



We reflect on this historic milestone with pride and purpose, acutely aware that our work is far from over. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. remains resolute in our commitment to justice, empowerment, and transformative impact in our communities. We carry forward the charge to protect democracy, defend fundamental freedoms, and uplift future generations, and we do so with unwavering resolve and audacious determination. As we have done throughout our history, we work to advance issues that matter to our communities, including access to high-quality education, economic mobility, and health equity.

Without question, a legacy of leadership is woven into the very fabric of Delta Sigma Theta. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Soror Angela Alsobrooks on her historic election to the U.S. Senate representing Maryland and to our Divine Nine sister Lisa Blunt Rochester on her successful Senate bid in Delaware.

Together, they have made history as the first two Black women to serve concurrently in the U.S. Senate, inspiring us all. Congratulations also to our members who were elected or re-elected in races across the country, up and down the ballot.

To the tens of thousands of sorors who tirelessly led the way this election season: like our Founders in 1913, you carry the torch of social action—your dedication is seen, valued, and celebrated. I could not be more proud of our unprecedented efforts to educate, register, mobilize, and protect the vote, ensuring every ballot was counted and certified. Through our partnership with LDF, we equipped thousands of lawyers and trained 30,000 Deltas in a robust election protection initiative. Our success in the federal challenge in Texas, where the court struck down provisions of Senate Bill 1 that violate the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 by restricting voting assistance under Section 208, lays a critical foundation for greater ballot access in future elections.

This presidential election cycle, we also leveraged the power of our 501(c)(4) organization, Delta for Women in Action, through partnerships on get-out-the-vote efforts, from knocking on doors to getting voters to the polls. Independently, they prepared and supported sorors to run for office through the Chisholm Jordan Institute, endorsed values-aligned candidates, and raised vital funds. Together, we are a force.

Finally, our pioneering ad campaign engaged record numbers of voters through digital and television platforms, garnering national attention from outlets like CNN, the Associated Press, and National Public Radio. Through strong press engagement, we participated in and helped shape dozens of impactful stories, amplifying key issues such as economic mobility, voting rights, and women's autonomy. We have achieved critical gains worth celebrating, and I am honored and humbled to serve as your International President.

Harris is a graduate of Howard University, the same place where Delta Sigma Theta was founded in 1913. She graduated in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. During her time at Howard, she served on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Council as a first-year representative, was a part of the debate team, and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump this past Tuesday. She returned to Howard University to concede the election on Wednesday.