In honor of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated's 111th Founders’ Day, we give a brief history & overview of the organization.

Happy Founders’ Day to the women of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated! Celebrating 111 years of public service, sisterhood, and scholarship. The women of Delta Sigma Theta have made it their mission to serve their community, which started back in 1913 at the Women’s Suffrage March. In honor of Founders’ Day here is the history of Delta Sigma Theta.

22 Women Had to Go

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated was founded on January 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University by twenty-two young women. The founders are Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive C. Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mamie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young.

A few founders of the sorority were originally members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated but left the sorority due to their differences in reference to how the sorority should be ran. They also wanted to change the name, colors, and symbols of the sorority. The founders of Delta Sigma Theta wanted to focus more on public service and the advancement of women rather than social issues. Delta Sigma Theta’s first act of public service took place on March 3, 1913, when they participated in the Suffrage March in Washington, D.C. Delta Sigma Theta was incorporated on January 20, 1930.

The Five- Point Thrust

Delta Sigma Theta executes its public service initiative through the Five-Point Programmatic Thrust. The five points of the thrust are Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement. Financial Fortitude is the sorority’s current Economic Development program initiative. Financial Fortitude is a process that helps program participants to set and define goals, develop a plan to achieve them, and to put the plan into action. This process serves as a blueprint to address all aspects of personal finances.

For its Educational Development program Delta Sigma Theta has three initiatives EMBODI, Delta GEMS, and the Dr. Betty Shabazz Delta Academy. The EMBODI (Empowering Males to Build Opportunities for Developing Independence) program is designed to refocus the efforts of the sorority, with the support and action of other major organizations, on the plight of African-American males. The program is designed to address these issues through dialogue and recommendations for change and action. The Delta GEMS program was created to catch the dreams of African-American at-risk, adolescent girls aged 14-18. The Delta GEMS program offers a road map for college and career planning through activities that provide opportunities for self-reflection and individual growth.

The Delta Academy was created in 1996 out of the sorority’s urgent sense that bold action was needed to save young girl ages 11-14 from the perils of academic failure, low self-esteem, and crippled futures. Delta Academy provides an opportunity for local chapters to enrich and enhance the education that young teens receive in public schools across the nation. The sorority’s International Awareness and Involvement thrust is dedicated to developing community programs designed to provide assistance, relief, and resources to developing countries; as well as fostering local advocacy for social injustices.

DeltaCare is the initiative for the sorority’s Physical and Mental Health thrust. The program was created to promote self-care through physical wellness, emotional wellness, and awareness/advocacy. This is done specifically through the Red S.H.O.E challenge, which encourages members to engage in healthy behaviors.

The National Social Action Commission is a part of Delta Sigma Theta’s Political Awareness and Involvement thrust. The National Social Action Commission was established in 1963 and provides information and direction to members on current civil right issues.

Every Woman’s Dream

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated is the largest sorority within the Divine Nine (D9). The sorority has over 350,000 members worldwide. The sorority currently has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica, West Africa, Southern African, United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea. Notable members include Keisha Knight Pulliam, Cicely Tyson, Nikki Giovanni, Aunjanue Ellis, Mara Brock Akil, Dr. Betty Shabazz , and Barbra Jordan.

In honor of Founder’s Day we asked some members what they loved most about their sorority here are some of the answers:

“ I love my DST because of the collective sister bond that exists. To be a part of an organization where the foundation is on uplifting others and giving back is integral to me. The lifetime level of support is important to me as a Delta especially in these times.”

– Shari Terry, Rochester Alumnae Chapter Spring 97

“What I love about Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated., is our commitment to our mission and principles. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded during a time in history, that wasn’t very accepting to both African Americans and women. Despite this, our founders marched in a segregated Women’s Suffrage March in 1913, to be the beacon and representation for all women’s rights. 111 years later, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is still a pillar in our communities, serving others and creating change as we go. Sorors from all over the world continue to push and preserve our mission and principles. I am proud to be one of those women, and I am proud to be a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. The legacy continues.”

– Ja’Neese Jefferson, Virginia State University Spring 19

“My sorority means the world to me because of the familial atmosphere we exude. To be near us is to feel loved and cared in every aspect of life. I have found love, comfort, guidance, and wisdom in my sisters not because it is something we recite but because it is something that is in our hearts. I love my sorority and I love my home, Beta Kappa. One hundred and eleven years ago twenty-two women created something that was made to last. I am honored to call myself a Woman of Delta as one of several women continuing the work of those who came before us.”

– MonaLisa Paulk, Livingstone College Spring 18