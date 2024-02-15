Is it ageist or just human life span-ist?

Jon Stewart's first episode as he returned to host The Daily Show has drawn the Democrats' ire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stewart's opener was a 20-minute monologue about “the Biden-Trump rematch that nobody wants.” The Daily Show host mocked Biden's press conference where the president tried to assure Americans that he was still capable of performing his duties as the leader of the free world.

Stewart seemed completely aware of said backlash when he was taking the roll call of the current correspondents. Jordan Klepper, who was in the studio with him asked him on-air, “Did you save democracy yet with your '90s brand of snark and both-siderism?”

Jon Stewart and the “both sides” argument

And indeed, it was a backlash from Democratic progressives to Elon Musk to the White House.

Michael J. Elston, co-host of the podcast The Bob Cesca Show posted on X (formerly Twitter), “If you're a Democrat with high hopes about the return of Jon Stewart, save your excitement. The first half of his return was both-sides-ing the age issue. I bailed when we got to the guest who believes Biden should not have run for a 2nd term. Jon Stewart is not your friend.”

Tennessee election commissioner Chris D. Jackson also posted, “Wow. So you basically say because Biden is old, he is basically as bad as Trump. Why th[e] F do we never learn in this country? Sorry, but I won't be watching you either.”

Republican Congressman Wesley Hunt tweeted, “You know you're in trouble when you're a Democrat President and Jon Stewart turns on you. ‘If you're telling us behind the scenes that he's sharp, and full of energy, and on top of it, really in control, and leading, you SHOULD FILM THAT.'”

Elon Musk weighed in with, “Balance and humor return!”

I watched the video several times when it came out. I'm probably as non-partisan as you can get, but none of these comments are getting to the meat of what Stewart said.

Let's go to what he really said towards the end of the monologue:

“These two candidates, they are both similarly challenged. And it is not crazy to think that the oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of these challenges …”

It is true. Stewart pointed out that, “They are the oldest people ever to run for president, breaking by only four years the record that they set!”

Donald Trump is 77 years old. Joe Biden is 81 years old. Are people really not seeing the issue here? Like what the TDS host said, “That is not being ageist. That is being human life span-ist!”

It isn't an insult to say that both men are old. It is a fact. And while age may come with wisdom, it also comes with health issues, both physical and mental. Both candidates have been questioned about that. And they should definitely answer.

Which brings us to another point Stewart was making, “We're not suggesting neither man is vibrant, productive or even capable. But they're both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world.”

It's not news that being the president of the most powerful and influential country in the world is the most difficult job one can ever hope to have. I think he was being generous when Stewart said no one was suggesting all those qualities don't apply to both candidates. Depending on which side of the political spectrum you fall, you'd agree. Is this the “both-siderism” people are talking about?

But Stewart is definitely right when he said, “What's crazy is thinking that we're the ones, as voters, who must silence concerns and criticisms. It is the candidates' job to assuage concerns, not the voters' job not to mention [them].”

That is his whole point. Sure, he may have taken too much of a relish in making fun of how Biden said “cookies” in that TikTok video. But isn't that par for the course with comedians?

Going back to his point, though. I don't think Stewart was trying to put Biden in a corner. He's pointing out that if the Biden team were to try to defend his age from his detractors, maybe try a different strategy other than going back to the podium right after you've delivered what would have been a mic drop moment.

Stewart makes an even better point when he listed all the things Biden hasn't done that Trump has that should obviously disqualify the former president from running for any office much less the presidency, “Look, Joe Biden isn't Donald Trump. He hasn't been indicted as many times, hasn't had as many fraudulent businesses or been convicted in a civil trial for sexual assault or been ordered to pay defamation charges or stiffed blue-collar tradesmen.”

However, an even much better point is that “The stakes of this election don't make Donald Trump's opponent less subject to scrutiny. It actually makes him more subject to scrutiny.”

He's right. Biden's selling point can't just be “At least he's not Trump.” The White House is fully aware that Biden's age — even though he's only four years older than Trump — is the lowest of all the low-hanging fruits journalists and comedians can pluck. I don't think the strategy is to get defensive. They've tried that and it's really not working.

Try something else. Anything else. In this case, the burden of proof lies on the accused and not the accuser. Democrats need to realize that being “not Trump” shouldn't be the be-all, end-all of their political game.

And if I may paraphrase Stewart here, if the barbarians are at the gate and Conan isn't on the ramparts, the chocolate chip cookie guy needs to be able to fight as well or even better than Conan.