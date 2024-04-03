PFL San Antonio: continues on the main card with the co-main event fight between Denis Goltsov and Linton Vassell in the heavyweight division. Goltsov came up short in his bid to become PFL champion in 2023 and he will be looking to finally get over that hump this year meanwhile, Bellator heavyweight Linton Vassell makes his PFL debut as he rides a five-fight winning streak coming into this matchup. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Goltsov-Vassell prediction and pick.
Denis Goltsov (32-8) came so close to finally winning a PFL championship and the coveted $1 Million prize but unfortunately he was knocked out by a behemoth Renan Fereira in the second round. Goltsov will be looking to get off to a great start in his 5th season with the PFL when he welcomes Linton Vassell to the PFL SmartCage on Thursday night.
Linton Vassell (24-8) was on the verge of competing for the Bellator heavyweight championship until he had an injury and had to withdraw from the bout. The unfortunate part was that Bellator was sold shortly thereafter not getting his shot at Ryan Bader for the title. Now, Vassell will have his eyes set on another championship with a much bigger prize when he makes his PFL debut this Thursday night against PFL veteran Denis Goltsov.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL San Antonio Odds: Denis Goltsov-Linton Vassell Odds
Denis Goltsov: -145
Linton Vassell: +115
Over 2.5 rounds: +160
Under 2.5 rounds: -200
Why Denis Goltsov Will Win
As the PFL regular season kicks off, all eyes are on the heavyweight co-main event where Denis Goltsov is set to face Linton Vassell. Goltsov is hoping to kick off his 5th season the right way when he takes on former Bellator heavyweight contender Linton Vassell
Goltsov, known as “The Russian Bogatyr,” boasts an impressive 32-8 professional MMA record, with a significant number of those wins coming by way of knockout (15) and submission (11). His sambo background, where he is a two-time world champion, gives him a solid foundation in grappling, which complements his striking ability. This combination of skills makes him a formidable opponent for anyone in the heavyweight division.
Goltsov's performance in the PFL has been noteworthy. He was a finalist in both the 2022 and 2023 PFL Heavyweight Tournaments, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level within the promotion. His experience in the PFL, coupled with his ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground, gives him an edge over Vassell, who is making his PFL debut.
Vassell, while a seasoned fighter with a respectable record and a recent five-fight win streak in Bellator, will be facing a younger and arguably more versatile opponent in Goltsov. Goltsov's recent performances, including a swift 18-second knockout victory over Yorgan De Castro, highlight his explosive power and ability to end fights quickly.
In addition, Goltsov's physical attributes, including a 78-inch reach, will serve him well in both striking exchanges and in controlling distance against Vassell. Goltsov just needs to keep this fight on the feet and at his range where he can utilize his length to his advantage to get the job done in the first fight of the PFL Regular Season.
Why Linton Vassell Will Win
In the upcoming PFL regular season debut, Linton Vassell is set to face Denis Goltsov in a heavyweight clash that promises fireworks. Despite Goltsov's impressive record and sambo pedigree, Vassell's experience could play a major factor where he will emerge victorious in this matchup.
Vassell's recent form is nothing short of remarkable. Riding a five-fight winning streak, Vassell has demonstrated his ability to finish fights, with notable victories coming by way of knockout against formidable opponents such as Valentin Moldavsky and Sergei Kharitonov. This momentum is crucial in combat sports and suggests Vassell is entering the bout with confidence and a winning mindset.
Vassell's versatility in the cage, honed over years of competing at the highest levels in Bellator, positions him well against Goltsov. With a balanced record of knockouts and submissions, Vassell has proven he can end fights both on the feet and on the ground with 19 finishes on his resume. This versatility could be key in adapting to Goltsov's Sambo-based approach.
Vassell's physical attributes also play a significant role. Standing at 6'4″ with an 82-inch reach, Vassell has the size and reach advantage over Goltsov, which could prove beneficial in staying out of the range of Goltsov and to help him avoid strikes while closing the distance. Vassell's experience against high-caliber opponents in Bellator has prepared him for high-pressure situations. Having faced and overcome adversity against top-tier competition, Vassell's battle-tested resilience could be a deciding factor in the bout to get him his first win inside the PFL's SmartCage.
Final Denis Goltsov-Linton Vassell Prediction & Pick
This fight has fireworks written all over it in the PFL's heavyweight division. Denis Goltsov is a two-time PFL finalist and is looking to finally get over that hump meanwhile, Vassell is coming in with a ton of momentum riding a five-fight unbeaten streak during his time in Bellator. Unfortunately for Vassell, this is a tall task (pun intended), and one it doesn't seem will fair him well as Goltsov can match him at range and can match him in the grappling. Ultimately, Goltsov does what he does best and that is to stay out at range using his kicks and then eventually when they close the gap he will use his Sambo background to take the fight to the mat and dominate him there for the finish.
Final Denis Goltsov-Linton Vassell Prediction & Pick: Denis Goltsov (-145), Under 2.5 Rounds (-200)