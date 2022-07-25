3 teams that must still sign Dennis Schroder in 2022 NBA free agency

If there is one player who could turn back time, that would be Dennis Schroder. The point guard out of Germany reportedly rejected a four-year, $84 million extension from the Los Angeles Lakers, the team he spent the 2020-21 season with. Now, just two years later, Schroder finds himself a need for another new home in the NBA after playing the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.

Dennis Schroder on why he decided not to sign an extension last season pic.twitter.com/k78J9qEnW3 — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) September 27, 2021

Schroder ended up signing with the Celtics last year for the taxpayer mid-level exception for about $5.9 million, but he was traded ahead of the deadline to the Rockets before Boston really took off.

Schroder averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds last season while shooting 43.1% from the field and 34.4% on 3-pointers. Although these numbers might not be worth $84 million, there are teams that could use the guard’s services.

Here are three teams that should look after Schroder and sign him in 2022 NBA free agency.

*Watch NBA Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Teams That Should Sign Dennis Schroder In 2022 NBA Free Agency

3. Miami Heat

After suffering a heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, the Heat are in search for the last pieces to create the championship roster they have been looking for the past couple of seasons. With players such as Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro involved in the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade rumors, the Heat should probably keep an eye on the free agency market for cheap guards.

In case a trade happens, Dennis Schroder could step up into the starting point guard position immediately and provide some scoring and playmaking in Miami. Even if Lowry does not get traded, Schroder could still be a solid sixth man as the former Toronto Raptor struggled in last year’s playoffs due to a hamstring injury, averaging only 7.8 points on a career-worst 29.1% from the field and 24.1% on 3-pointers.

By adding Schroder, Miami would have an emergency point guard who, at age 28, is significantly younger than the 36-year-old Lowry and could provide the energy the team needs later in the season.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

With starting point guard Russell Westbrook and the Lakers reportedly not on very good terms, the team is actively trying to trade the former MVP and bring LeBron James’ former teammate Kyrie Irving. Regardless of what happens there, Los Angeles could still look to bring Schroder back into the fold.

Dennis Schroder displayed some interest in returning to Los Angeles in an Instagram post where James commented about the German’s workout.

Dennis Schroder’s IG comments 👀 pic.twitter.com/86EIB14gE7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 19, 2022

A reunion between the Lakers and Schroder could be beneficial to both sides. The guard averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds for Los Angeles in his lone season for the team, plus adding 1.1 steals a night. He is familiar playing with the Lakers’ top stars, so this could be an opportunity for Schroder to try to show the league that his time with the Lakers was not a disappointment.

Since the Lakers already have more than $166 million on their salary cap, signing a veteran guard like Schroder for the minimum would be a low-risk, high-reward investment that a title contender can make. A reunion wouldn’t be the worst idea.

1. Milwaukee Bucks

An important piece for the Milwaukee Bucks’ title run in 2021, Jrue Holiday does not have the backup the team needs to run it back. 36-year-old George Hill’s production is declining, and health is a concern for him. Because of that, the Bucks need to find a guard who can step up when Holiday is taking a break or injured.

Schroder seems to understand he can become a full-time sixth man to claim back his spot in the league. And for a team that needs some scoring options behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, especially off the bench, Schroder could be an important addition to the Bucks’ rotation.

If needed, the German guard could also become the team’s shooting guard and join Milwaukee’s starting five. His length could help make the Bucks one of the scariest defensive rosters in the NBA, with Antetokounmpo, Holiday, Middleton and Brook Lopez heading those defensive efforts. For that to happen, Schroder must improve his 3-point shooting from the 33.8% mark for his career.

***

Overall, based on what he showed in the last couple of seasons, Dennis Schroder could still be a solid rotation player on many teams in the NBA. He should not require much money at this point in free agency, so if a team is seriously considering a long playoff run, the German guard is available to help.