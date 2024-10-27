As the Brooklyn Nets suffered a loss to the Orlando Magic, Ben Simmons was walking through the tunnel and a young fan called him “trash.”

Simmons responded to the fan saying “Why didn't you say it when I was there, p—y.”

The video then fast-forwards to Dennis Schroder coming back to the fan and getting in his face, which caused the fan's father to get involved. Security then tells the fans to get out, and the Nets' players began to walk off.

Schroder has shown throughout his career that he isn't afraid of getting into a confrontation, and he definitely wasn't going to back down since his teammate was involved.

Dennis Schroder is leading the Nets as starting point guard

Not only is Dennis Schroder leading the Nets off the court, but he's doing it on the court as the starting point guard early in the season. There was uncertainty on if Schroder or Ben Simmons would be the starter, but head coach Jordi Fernandez is playing both of them together, as Simmons is playing center.

During training camp, Schroder shared his belief in Simmons, as the past few years have been tough for him when it comes to injuries.

“He’s my teammate, at the end of the day,” Schroder said. “When he went through rough times in Philly, I reached out to him. I didn’t even know him, but I reached out to him and told him to stay positive… Now we play together, and I want to make the most out of it.”

The Nets are not expected to be very good this season, especially after they traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in the offseason. They have a few young, solid players on their team, such as Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, and Nic Claxton, but they'll need some more firepower if they want to contend in the Eastern Conference.