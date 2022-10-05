Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Colts

It’s been tough sledding for the Denver Broncos for the first few weeks of the NFL season. The Broncos are coming off an extremely disappointing loss against their rival Las Vegas Raiders. But they have no time to worry about the loss because the Broncos have a short week and are playing the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Will Denver be able to have a bounce-back win against a team facing similar struggles? Or will the Broncos face a second consecutive loss and even more disappointment? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 5 predictions.

Denver Broncos Week 5 predictions

CB Patrick Surtain will keep Colts WR Michael Pittman under wraps

Surtain has been one of the few bright spots for the Broncos this season. The young cornerback is only in his second season and is already playing like a seasoned pro. In his young career, he has already faced Ja’Marr Chase, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, and many more. Big names like that would surely make any young cornerback nervous, but Surtain has really held his own well.

In week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, Surtain did not allow a single reception when targeted. And the Niners offense does boast some intimidating targets. But Surtain and the Broncos’ defense were able to keep Samuel and company relatively quiet.

Patrick Surtain did not allow a reception on 6 targets, tied for the most targets without a reception allowed in a game since 2021. Surtain has allowed the 4th-lowest passer rating (59.8) in the NFL since being drafted in 2021 (min. 70 targets).#SFvsDEN | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/PWCHAdJaRQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 26, 2022

The Colts don’t have nearly as star-studded of a wide receiver group as some teams in the league, but that doesn’t mean the Broncos should overlook them. Pittman Jr is probably the Colts’ most dangerous target, so there is a good chance Surtain will be matched up with him. Surtain should definitely be up to the challenge and will keep Pittman under wraps.

RB Melvin Gordon will have a bounce-back, fumble-free game.

Gordon has had a pretty miserable start to the 2022 season. The veteran running back has had a serious issue with holding onto the ball and has fumbled in each of the Broncos’ first four games. Gordon had a game-altering fumble against the Raiders, and social media was quick to demonize him. During his postgame press conference, Gordon was understandably emotional and upset with his performance as of late.

A somber Melvin Gordon takes the podium after the #Broncos loss to the Raiders. Gordon says he has to be better. Can’t put the ball on the ground. pic.twitter.com/PSeGXztqLb — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 3, 2022

Gordon has now been thrust into the starting running back role after the Broncos lost Javonte Williams for the season due to a torn ACL. The loss of Williams will significantly hurt the offense, but this can be an incredible opportunity for Gordon. He can step up and show some vintage MGIII.

Gordon certainly has the fans frustrated with him right now, and even some coaches. But he could really have a great game against the Colts where he doesn’t fumble and proves to the Broncos that they can put their trust back in him.

The Denver Broncos will score over 25 points

Even though the Broncos lost against the Raiders this past Sunday, the offense showed a tiny bit of progress. Disregarding the regressing offensive line, Wilson managed to throw two touchdowns and ran for one as well. He even had a pretty good passer rating of 124.9, which was his best rating on the season so far.

We have seen glimmers of the Broncos offense actually moving down the field. Even though it is a bit rare, they’ve still been able to do it.

The Broncos are facing a Colts defense that has yet to really live up to expectations on the season, especially on defense. If the Broncos can keep penalties to a minimum, hold onto the ball and not turn it over, and provide Wilson with good protection, the Broncos should be able to get the win. They should also be able to put up at least 25 points. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the Broncos respond after a short week of rest.